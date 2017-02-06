Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 06, 2017 | Updated at 10:43 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Overwatch' Blizzard's Cheating issue: Mouse and Keyboard To Impose By Sony & Microsoft After Banning Hackers

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 09:34 PM EST
Xbox

Xbox(Photo : Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Xbox)

Team Blizzard, the developer of the game "Overwatch" just recently issued a warning to all of the players who are doing the mouse and the keyboard cheat. The team is strongly opposing to the idea of other players as they use the mouse and keyboard when playing the "Overwatch" on the PlayStation 4 consoles and Xbox one.

Jeff Kaplan, the game director of "Overwatch" stated that he has taken an action covering the cheating issue of their 1-year old game. Kaplan further claimed that the team behind the game greatly disapproves the use of the 2 components when playing the game on consoles. So, in accordance of this, the game director shared that they already in talke about the cheating issue to the manufacturers who supported the game on consoles, Express reported.

The issue was already raised to Microsoft and Sony as they pointed the frustration causing by the naughty gamers who uses the input conversion devices to cheat. For players who didn't know how to do the conversion, just with the use of XIM or any other converters that convert the mouse and keyboard, the players can already utilize the mouse and keyboard even if it doesn't support by the consoles.

VG24/7 reported that with the use of these peripherals, they do increase the players' perception in aiming targets with the mouse instead of using the console's analog stick. Kaplan wrote in a statement that they already lobbied and will still continue for some first-party console manufacturer to either openly support the keyboard and mouse for all players or simply disallow the keyboard and mouse and just input conversion devices.

Also, Jeff Kaplan encourages gamers to reach out to the console manufacturers to help them raise the concerns with respect. But it has been cleared that raising this cheating issue do not entail that the players will be banned from accessing the game "Overwatch."

But just a friendly reminder, as the Blizzards have already banned over 20,000 players who use the keyboard and mouse to cheat. The players were proven guilty of using the illegal cheat and hacks in "Overwatch" game to gain an unfair advantage from other players.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Arrow' Season 5 Spoilers & Update: Oliver's Vigilante Tale Finally Revealed; Talia al Ghul Plays Vital Role In green Arrow's Life

Google Pixel 2 Rumor News, Release Date, Price & Specs; Here's Everything We Know So Far For The Google Pixel Flagship

Ben Affleck Steps Down In 'The Batman' People Petitioned For Zack Synder, Gathered Over 3,000 Signatures

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Josh Take A Leap Of Faith? Scorned Women Vows For Vengeance

TagsOverwatch, blizzard, Mouse and Keyboard, Cheating issue, Microsoft, Sony, Cheater, hacker

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Donald Trump updates Propaganda by King Myers

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Proud Wife Gisele Bundchen Gets Overwhelmed after Tom Brady's Nail-Biting Super Bowl Win Between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons

Tom Brady's heroic win at the Sunday night's Super Bowl game made his model wife Gisele Bundchen and family super proud.
UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 Fight Coming Soon; Floyd Mayweather, Diaz Insults UFC Champ
T-Mobile Club Magenta Featuring Major Lazer Sound System Powered By Pandora

T-Mobile Super Bowl Three Minutes Ad Features Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski
NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Airbnb Super Bowl Commercial Refers Trump's Travel Ban Issues
UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed

UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed?
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots directs his team during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

New England Patriots Expect Tom Brady To Play 3-5 More Years

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics