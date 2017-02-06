'Overwatch' Blizzard's Cheating issue: Mouse and Keyboard To Impose By Sony & Microsoft After Banning Hackers

Team Blizzard, the developer of the game "Overwatch" just recently issued a warning to all of the players who are doing the mouse and the keyboard cheat. The team is strongly opposing to the idea of other players as they use the mouse and keyboard when playing the "Overwatch" on the PlayStation 4 consoles and Xbox one.

Jeff Kaplan, the game director of "Overwatch" stated that he has taken an action covering the cheating issue of their 1-year old game. Kaplan further claimed that the team behind the game greatly disapproves the use of the 2 components when playing the game on consoles. So, in accordance of this, the game director shared that they already in talke about the cheating issue to the manufacturers who supported the game on consoles, Express reported.

The issue was already raised to Microsoft and Sony as they pointed the frustration causing by the naughty gamers who uses the input conversion devices to cheat. For players who didn't know how to do the conversion, just with the use of XIM or any other converters that convert the mouse and keyboard, the players can already utilize the mouse and keyboard even if it doesn't support by the consoles.

VG24/7 reported that with the use of these peripherals, they do increase the players' perception in aiming targets with the mouse instead of using the console's analog stick. Kaplan wrote in a statement that they already lobbied and will still continue for some first-party console manufacturer to either openly support the keyboard and mouse for all players or simply disallow the keyboard and mouse and just input conversion devices.

Also, Jeff Kaplan encourages gamers to reach out to the console manufacturers to help them raise the concerns with respect. But it has been cleared that raising this cheating issue do not entail that the players will be banned from accessing the game "Overwatch."

But just a friendly reminder, as the Blizzards have already banned over 20,000 players who use the keyboard and mouse to cheat. The players were proven guilty of using the illegal cheat and hacks in "Overwatch" game to gain an unfair advantage from other players.