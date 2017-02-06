Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Ben Affleck Steps Down In 'The Batman' People Petitioned For Zack Synder, Gathered Over 3,000 Signatures

Everyone is now questioning who will direct "The Batman" after the confirmed report that Ben Affleck stepped down as being the director. According to Affleck, he has come to the conclusion that he cannot both be the Batman and at the same foot, directing the film. There are several reports and people are now choosing who might be the best director for the movie.

"Performing this role demands passion, focus and the very best performance I can give," Affleck said during in an interview. "It has become clear that cannot focus and do both jobs at the level they require," he further continued that he and the studio decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with Affleck on this "The Batman" film.

Forbes reported the rumored directors who might be the director of the standalone "The Batman," first of the shortlist is Matt Reeves, who directed the "War for the Planet of the Apes." George Miller joined the list, he directed "Mad Max: Fury Road," Matt Ross who directed "Captain Fantastic," Gavin O'Connor who directed "The Accountant," and Denis Villeneuve who directed "Arrival."

But one name is now making a wave and fans are now making a petition for Zack Synder to be the director of the standalone Batman film. It was already confirmed before by Ben Affleck that Zack Synder isn't going to be the director of "The Batman". But as the news circulated pertaining to Ben's departure, fans pushed the possibility of Synder to be the director of the movie.

Petitions have now gained over 3,000 signatures up to date, ET Canada has reported.  Zack isn't new to the film as he already did the movie "Batman v Super." But as the current schedule of the director, he believes that he cannot do it anyway, as he will be directing the "Justice League." Meanwhile, Bret Easton Ellis spilled that there are over 30 mistakes pertaining to the script that has been created.

While Ben Affleck made himself clear and stated: "If it does not come together in a way I think is really great, then I'm not going to do it." Due to the continuous search for the director and some scripting problem, "The Batman" standalone movie of Warner Bros. and Ben Affleck will likely need to change the released date to 2018.  

