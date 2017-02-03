New Study Revealed: Space Flight Changes Brain Of Astronauts Who Spends Longer Time On Space

According to a new study conducted, the spaceflight definitely changes astronauts' brains. It is already long been known that when exposed and spend an extended period of time in the outer space, a person may likely have detrimental effects on their body.

The report claimed that astronauts clearly affects their brain when they're out in space. Some of the changes are the muscle degradation that can be offset by some exercise regiments, Yahoo reported. But the new study finds that microgravity can affect the brain in such a way that even science is struggling to find out.

So, a research has been conducted between astronauts and took MRI scans, before and after spaceflights of various time spent on outer space. 26 astronauts has been fully scanned their body before and after the stays in space; the 12 people are a shuttle crew members who merely spend 2 weeks in space. The other 14 people are resided on the International Space Station for over 6 months.

The research was led by a Professor at the University of Michigan, Rachael Seidler. Right after evaluating the scans, scientists found that in every each of them has noticeable changes. Particularly in the gray matter and amount on different sections of their brains. According to Fox News, Seidler claimed that the gravity is not available to pull fluid down in the body.

Seidler explained that they have found large areas of gray matter volume decreases, which could actually related to redistribution of cerebrospinal fluid on space. The gravity is not unable to pull fluids down in the body, and the result is the so-called "puffy face" in space that could turn in a shift of brain comprehension or position.

In other words, the lack of gravity could change the physical shape of every astronauts' brains. Furthermore, the scans show that the areas that have an increasing level of gray matter were sections that process the movement information, that particularly points to leg's movement. The researchers concluded that it may be the result of the brain's working hard to learn new things and ways of moving having lack of gravity.

The results also concluded that astronauts who spend months and have more dramatic changes. Opposed to those astronauts who only had weeks or brief trips in the International Space.