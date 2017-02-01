Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 | Updated at 8:38 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers and Update: Saitama To Sport A New Looks; New Heroes and Villains Expected

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017 07:30 AM EST
One Punch Man

One Punch Man(Photo : Youtube/One Punch Man)

Fans are now excited even though the anticipated anime "One Punch Man" still has no air date. But reports suggest that the show might schedule its return In October. The season 2 is expected to alter the source material by ONE and Yusuke Murata to the latter.

Saitama's new look is one of the most awaited by fans, as Saitama will be sporting a new look when "One Punch Man" returns but having the same hair do. Also, all of the viewers that have been following the anime is excited due to the development of the story.

One of the strongest hero alive that is going to attack Garou in the season 2 will be having a more expressive face when he is back with more new episodes. Yusuke Murata shared and revealed some of his new illustrations of the main character in the upcoming season and it is so obvious that Saitama has become more expressive than the previous season.

Aside from the improved face features of Saitama in the anime, several illustrations of Murata has also revealed. Showing other characters features and the pictures of the fight sequences are set to zoomed-in to let viewers engaged more in the action and be connected ever more to the scenes, Comic Book has reported.

Meanwhile, fans who have been reading and keep waiting for the updated chapter of the "One Punch Man" would know that Saitama has taken part in the martial arts tournament, as it was recently released in Manga freak. The new turns and twists in the story arc are very excited as the anime will be introducing new villains, heroes and Saitama's true strength will be feature finally.

Centichoro, a Dragon-level threat monster appeared and swoops in to cause damage into the city while Saitama wasn't on himself. But unluckily for Centichoro, the monster met the hero-hunter Garou, a former student of Silverfang that is feared by everyone for his brute force and evilness.

This might be the time for Garou and Saitama's face-off. But nothing has been confirmed about the rumor and the production team of the anime has been silent about the developments. The release of the anime is expected to happen soon. 

 

SEE ALSO

'Stranger Things' Season 2 Release Date, News and Update: 'Bigger And Potentially Darker' Says EP Shawn Levy And David Harbour

'Gotham' Update: EP Hinted Nygma & Oswald's Fight Will Be Feature In The Whole Season; They Might Be Friends Again

'Black Panther' 8 Avengers Might Have A Cameo On The Movie, The Shooting Location Will Be In South Korea

Walmart's New Platform Of Free Two-Day Deliveries In Over 2 Million Products; Killing Amazon's Prime Program

Car2Go Adds Mercedes-Benz CLA, GLA Vehicles To Its Fleet; Eyes Expansion In Canada

TagsOne-Punch Man, Saitama, one punch man spoilers, One Punch Man updates, garou

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Iranian Suicide Boats Pokemon Sun and Moon News

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Last of Us sequel Naughty Dog Last of Us 2

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

Retired NBA player Stephen Jackson has admitted having smoked weed during his time with the Golden State Warriors before playing games. He even admitted that their head coach knew about it, including his teammates.
NBA Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?

NBA Trade Rumors: Will The Celtics Make A Move For Bulls' Jimmy Butler?
Lebron James Postgame Interview After Mavericks Defeat Cavaliers

NBA News: Durant & Warriors Biggest Reason For LeBron's Frustrations
Rising Star: Luka Doncic, Real Madrid

NBA News: Latest NBA Draft Stock Released; Europe Making Some Noise
UFC Fight Night: Lobov v Ishihara

Conor McGregor vs Mayweather Fight Video Game Version Released?
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Kevin Owens Beats Roman Reigns
WWE SummerSlam 2015

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Results: Randy Orton Wins, John Cena Earns Another Title

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics