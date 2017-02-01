'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers and Update: Saitama To Sport A New Looks; New Heroes and Villains Expected

Fans are now excited even though the anticipated anime "One Punch Man" still has no air date. But reports suggest that the show might schedule its return In October. The season 2 is expected to alter the source material by ONE and Yusuke Murata to the latter.

Saitama's new look is one of the most awaited by fans, as Saitama will be sporting a new look when "One Punch Man" returns but having the same hair do. Also, all of the viewers that have been following the anime is excited due to the development of the story.

One of the strongest hero alive that is going to attack Garou in the season 2 will be having a more expressive face when he is back with more new episodes. Yusuke Murata shared and revealed some of his new illustrations of the main character in the upcoming season and it is so obvious that Saitama has become more expressive than the previous season.

Aside from the improved face features of Saitama in the anime, several illustrations of Murata has also revealed. Showing other characters features and the pictures of the fight sequences are set to zoomed-in to let viewers engaged more in the action and be connected ever more to the scenes, Comic Book has reported.

Meanwhile, fans who have been reading and keep waiting for the updated chapter of the "One Punch Man" would know that Saitama has taken part in the martial arts tournament, as it was recently released in Manga freak. The new turns and twists in the story arc are very excited as the anime will be introducing new villains, heroes and Saitama's true strength will be feature finally.

Centichoro, a Dragon-level threat monster appeared and swoops in to cause damage into the city while Saitama wasn't on himself. But unluckily for Centichoro, the monster met the hero-hunter Garou, a former student of Silverfang that is feared by everyone for his brute force and evilness.

This might be the time for Garou and Saitama's face-off. But nothing has been confirmed about the rumor and the production team of the anime has been silent about the developments. The release of the anime is expected to happen soon.