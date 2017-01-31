'Gotham' Update: EP Hinted Nygma & Oswald's Fight Will Be Feature In The Whole Season; They Might Be Friends Again

After the winter finale episode of the series, "Gotham," Edward Nygma and Oswald Cobblepot was once inseparable. But it was not until Penguin decides to take Isabella's life, the last episode proves how irreversible their relationship is. Nygma seems finally done fooling around as the promo can see he's wearing the signature costume of Riddler.

Gizmodo reported that fans are exquisitely satisfied how Batman origin story, "Gotham" has eventually started to formed the Batman villains. One of the villains that has recently turned to is Ed Nygma, he has seen spray-painting green question on things and telling some actual riddles. Nygma's relationship might have to do something about him becoming the Riddler but the darkness of there was already lurking inside of them.

It was just ignited when Oswald decided to take Nygma's lover to keep him all by himself. Nygma discovered what he did and soon set vengeance. The winter episode finale, Ed shot his former best friend in the stomach and sent him of Gotham City harbor. The ramifications of the unrequited love of Oswald for Ed will now reverberate through the rest of the season, according to John Stephens, executive producer of the series.

The revelation of the EP suggests that Penguin didn't die after he shoots him by Nygma under the light of day. "From episodes 15 to 22, it is between the two people who used to be friends and now they wanted to destroy each other," Stephen stated. "It a war that will play through the whole season," TV Guide has reported.

But John Stephen stated that if the show survives for years and couple of years, Nygma and Oswald might be apart and became the great nemesis for each other. But EP hinted that situation can also bring them back together because they are like souls. At the end of the day, the two have a lot in common, so, they probably getting back each other and it will be one of the insane episodes of "Gotham."

"Gotham" return on April 24, Monday on Fox. Viewers will surely see Ed Nygma on his new costumes riddling around the city,