Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Walmart's New Platform Of Free Two-Day Deliveries In Over 2 Million Products; Killing Amazon's Prime Program

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Jan 31, 2017
Walmart is now introducing a new platform and hoping to take the dominance of Amazon in the market for years now. Walmart recently announced that they will be offering a two-day shipping on nearly 2,000,000 items for all. On Tuesday morning, they will be reducing and customers just spend over $35 for a free shipping!

Now, that was a good start, and Amazon surely is in terrifying stage. Basically, all of the customers of Walmart is qualified for their free two-day shipping, there's no other fees or any enrollment needed for the customer to acquire the new platform but of course, with a minimum spend of $ 35, CNET reported. "We decided not to charge people for it," according to Marc Lore, the CEO of Walmart on Monday.

Furthermore, Walmart will be deleting the "ShippingPass," which is a two-day shipping program that has been on the loop for several years now. ShippingPass cost around $49 every year and the customers who already paid the annual, there will be a refund. Lore commented that a fundamental level, they just don't believe in having to charge for membership.

As per the report of CNBC, Amazon does have the two-day shipping "free" but only to the member of its Prime program who has to pay for over $99 annually for membership. While, for the non-prime member, they can qualify for their "free shipping" but with no two-day delivery and on orders that start with $49 or more.

Over 2,000,000 products will be available for Walmart's free two-day delivery together with Walmart's popular products. Their customer just needs to spend $35 for the free two-day delivery, there will be no spending threshold. Amazon explained that offering such kind of platform can be a profit-draining and costly endeavor for the retailers.

But the Walmart need to disagree, "it won't affect our price at all," Lore stated. Further, he hinted that they have a lot of plans for this year.  

 

