Monday, January 30, 2017

'NiOh' PS4: Pre-Order Exclusive Will Give Players 2 Armors; 5 Facts That Gamers Need To Know

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017
Famitsu recently included big information about the forthcoming PS4 exclusive "NiOh" by the Team Ninja. The soul-inspired game will be taking place during the Sengoku era, as most of the characters picked up from the history that showcases how deep and rich is the lore behind the game, "NiOh." The game will be published by Koei Tecmo.

The long wait is finally over! And Team Ninja is now ready to bring their game after spending years of fine tuning the story and the mechanics of the game. First, players will see the stage of Ibukiyama, the west of Sekigaha, which frequently being affected by the mist and light rain and it used to be inhabited by several spirits. But due to some destruction brought by the war, it has become the home of Yokai (evil spirits).

Dualshockers reported that players will see more of Edward Kelley, who also came from a foreign land just like William, the protagonist in the game. Kelley will wear black clothes and is proficient in alchemy, he can raise dead human bodies and further interfere with the wars in the Sengoku era as he has hidden agendas.

So, here are the fast facts of the game that players need to know. "NiOh" was first launched in 2004 as a PS3 project and happened that it was this game whose development was passed from handler to handler. The development was first handled by Koei, then to Omega Force, then finally to Team Ninja. The game was similar of Japanese RPG at first but soon switched into Dynasty-Warriors concept but in 2015, the game was reintroduced and this time, "NiOh" as a PS4 exclusive, Heavy has reported.

Second, the game will be based on a man who came from the west, William. The game will be set in Sengoku period, the early 1600s and the threat of Yokai emerged. William was further placed into Japan as he is set out to challenge one of his nemesis.

Third, when William are fighting, the players can actually switch the player's fighting stance. The High Stance focuses more on break power/attack, The Mid Stance focuses further in higher defense and The Low Stance for faster evasive maneuvers.

William can also head into a battle having all the different types of weapons, from swords to axes, to spears, to hammers and other. Fourth, obviously, the main opposition of the protagonist is the Yokai, which actually had four types: first is Yoki, Onryoki, Hitotsume Oni and Onyudo. Fifth, when players pre-order "NiOh," players' hero will further gain not just one but two exclusive armors. 

