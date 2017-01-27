Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 27, 2017

'Jane The Virgin' Season 3 Spoilers: Darci Claimed Rogelio Is Still In Love With Xo; Jane & Rafael Are Alarmed About Thier Son

By Staff Writer
Jan 27, 2017
"Jane the Virgin" recently returned to small screen and fans of the show are now very excited what the upcoming episode will be the last episode there's a revelation revealed. Now, for the forthcoming, fans are going to see Michael and Jane still going under rocks while Darci is now starting to have doubts that having a relationship with Rogelio might not work in upcoming episodes.

The synopsis revealed by Carter Matt and stated that Rogelio's desire of having a second child might not happen, as Darci will be having a second thoughts about the whole thing between her and Rogelio. "Jane (played by Gina Rodriguez) and Michael (played by Brett Dier) are both have a feeling of pressure, wherein Jane is now trying to have a perfect novel and Michael hoping to pass his upcoming test. Rafael and Jane are alarmed and concern over Mateo's development stage when they just found out that the other children in his age, are making some big developments and more advanced."

The synopsis continues with "Rogelio (played by Jamie Camil) invites everyone for the last filming day of his telenovela, but further not pleased with the ending. Right after watching Xo (played by Andrea Naveda) and Rogelio's interaction, the guest star Justina Machado - Darci will begin to question her and Rogelio's possible relationship. Furthermore, Rafael is upset when he discovered what Patra (played by Yael Grobglas) is up to, but she did explain her side that she's just protecting him once again."

TV Guide reported that Darci will consider the thought of not to continue whatever romantic thing is now going on with her and Rogelio. Darci will feel jealous as she witnesses the ex-couple's interface and concluded that Rogelio isn't over with Jane's mother. Rogelio invited Darci into dinner and start to make advances towards her, but she promptly shut him down. The two looks like have a misunderstanding as she reacted over jealousy.

Fans of the series, "Jane the Virgin" will air its season 3 on Monday on The CW at 9 P.M EST. 

 

 

