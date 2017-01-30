Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017 | Updated at 4:46 PM ET

'Persona 5' To Acquire Kaguya DLC In West; 4 New Confidants Introduced To Unlock Special Service, Skill Bonuses & More

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 04:33 AM EST
Persona 5 Confidants

Persona 5 Confidants(Photo : Youtube/AtlusUSA)

"Persona 5" developer Atlus just recently released a trailer for the game that is coming to PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, just three months away from release in Europe and in North America. The new trailer further unveils the information for the new DLC western version of the JRPG game.

As per the report of Dual Shockers, the players of the game will finally be able to download Kaguya Picaro and Kaguya of "Persona 4" as one of the playable personas to add to players' party. Not just that, because earlier last week, the developer also revealed that the costumes of Catherin will also be available.

The publisher of the game has also planned to reveal several DLC in the future. Meanwhile, Kaguya is known and recognized for her high magical powers, abilities and for her strong buff/debuff skills.

The pricing and the release schedule will also be revealed later on. Furthermore, Gematsu reported that there are four more ally characters are introduced in "Persona 5". These are the confidants that players will maintain and build a relationship with to unchain useful services, special skill bonuses, etc.

Players will soon meet Shinya Oda and the report revealed that if a player needs to practice marksmanship in a country that has a strict policy firearms ban, then, Shinya Oda is the great answer for that. He is the grandmaster at "Gun about". So, he surely know a thing about shooting and spending time with Shinya Oda can actually help the Phantom Thieves on some basic gun skills.

Chiko Ohya is a journalist. The Phantom Thieves like to work with her because they have a "special deal," as the protagonist will give her huge information and the public will go crazy for more news regarding the mysterious masked group. Chihaya Mifune, a fortune teller said that The Phantom Thieves luckily have met.

Yuuki Mishima is a social media savant who usually uncovers the protagonist's alter ego. So he will either sign up and be one of the Phantom Thieves or just continue what he's doing in "Persona 5". 

TagsPersona 5, Persona 4, persona 4 Kaguya, Persona 5 DLC in West, Chiko Ohya, Shinya Oda, Chihaya Mifune, Yuuki Mishima

