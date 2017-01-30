Criket Wireless Polishes And Improved Plans; Offers Wide Variety Of Discounted Phones

Cricket Wireless is a prepaid service provider in the United States that offers text, voice and data. The service is wholly owned by the subsidiary of AT&T Inc. MNVO and they are about to get more competitive as they giving more data to the two of its most popular plan nowadays.

Yes, that is right! The traditional plans of Cricket Wireless start at 1GB up to 10GB for just preferably low price each month. Now, Cricket is simply boosting their plans and further give services that their customer will surely be happy. ZD Net reported that they improved more and polished several of its plans and further added a number of special offers on just selected Samsung smartphones and LG.

For every $40/month plan, it was first set up to just 2.5GB, now it has a new offer of 3GB. For $60/month - from 10GB is now up to 12GB. Phandroid reported that Cricket had previously ran a promotion that further allowed its customers who purchased the $50/month plan to boost from 5GB to 8GB, but reports suggested that the company is now making that change of the plan permanent.

Furthermore, customers of Cricket Wireless was made happier as the company also offers a discount on several phones. The report claimed that a handful of them are now available for free if the customers will choose to port their number into Cricket.

Here are the Cricket Wireless Deals: for the Alcatel Streak - it has a free with BYON for just $9.99 for the upgraders and new line of service are available. Samsung Galaxy Amp 2 - has free BYON priced at $19.99 for its upgraders and new line of services. ZTE Sonata 3 - has free BYON priced at $29.99 for the upgraders and new lines of service. LG Escape 3 - priced at $19.99 with BYON and $59.99 for its upgraders and new lines of service.

LG Spree - has free BYON and for just $49.99 for the upgraders and new lines of service. Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime - price at $29.99 with BYON and $79.99 for its upgraders and new lines of service. LG Stylo 2 - price at $79.99 with BYON and $129.99 for the upgraders and new lines of service. LG X Power - price at $49.99 with BYON and for just $99.99 for the upgraders and new lines of service. The deals has just recently started January 27th this year.