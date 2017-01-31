Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Nokia 8 Over Samsung Galaxy S8; Rumored Monster Specs & Features Leaked, But Which Is Better?

By Staff Writer
Jan 31, 2017
Nokia 8

Nokia 8(Photo : Youtube/Smartphone Hot Trends)

Reports escalated that Nokia will also soon to be released a flagship killer of the recently unveiled Nokia smartphone, Nokia 6. Nokia 8 rumored to have a monster specs to defeat the Samsung 8 and iPhone 8.

Nokia 6 recently announced and made available the smartphone in China, the phablet is an affordable handset and reports are now spreading pertaining to the flagship of the phone. "A number of Nokia devices will be out by the end of 2017," the manufacturer of Nokia, HMD Global hinted the users.

It seems that Nokia is back in the game and is ready to compete with iPhone and Samsung, the two well-known giant brands of the phablet as of the moment. Nokia 8 will be having a great specs that will surely defeat the leading brands as the leak revealed there will be several stunning technologies incorporated into the device.

Nokia 8 may arrive with 2 variant, the 1st one may have a Snapdragon 821 chipset and the other one will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, as per the report of GSMArena. The reports further suggest that the flagship with Snapdragon 835 processor will have a 12MP selfie camera, it will also have a unibody metal design.

The manufacturer of Nokia might remove the front-mounted physical buttons plus a Carl Zeiss and a heart rate monitor is anticipated to join.

Meanwhile, Samsung S8 is expected to sport a 4K screen design or a curved QHD, a 12 MP rear or back camera with f/1.7 and an 8MP front camera, a dual-lens camera, 4,200 mAh battery, Al assistant, an Iris scanner, Express has reported.

Furthermore, there are also reports suggesting that Galaxy S flagship 5.8-inch variant will have an internal storage of 64GB with micoSD expansion, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a 4GB RAM. While the 6.2-inch variant will have a 3.55mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. 

 

