Nintendo Switch News and Update: Comapny Officially Closes "failure" Wii U Production As They Focus In Increasing Switch Production

As "Nintendo Wii U" is coming to an abruptly close in Japan, the game "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" will be the last updated game for the system. Wii U can be considered failure as it didn't follow the success of "Wii." Nintendo is now ready to move forward considering another success of "Nintendo Switch."

Nintendo first denied the allegations but after a week, the company officially claimed that the production of the Wii U is scheduled to end soon. Making "Legend of Zelda" the last game for the system. With that being said, it just means that Nintendo is now focusing on the development success of "Nintendo Switch," company's new hybrid console.

"Nintendo Chief Kimishima said that the firm plans to increase the production of Switch," according to the official twitter account of Takashi Mochizuki. He further continued that the pre-order status is good so far, Nintendo Wire reported. During the company's earnings report, Tatsumi Kimishima has announced that their company is now planning to increase the production due to strong global pre-orders.

The report further announced that they will be shipping over 2 million units of "Nintendo Switch," during Switch's 30 days, as the pre-orders went subtly fast in Japan and in North America. The "Switch" has been marked as sold out at most of the retailers just after a week or so after it was confirmed available, Forbes has reported.

Now, players are having concerns that the switch might have supply shortage following what happened to NES Classic Edition. The company should alleviate the expected shortage supply for the console, which said that they have only 2 million units made available when it has launched.

Though there hasn't been any confirmation as to when will the production increase will begin or the pre-order will re-open before the launch date on March 3. Meanwhile, Reggie Fils-Aime, the America President of Nintendo stated that the new hybrid console won't be following the failure of Wii U. He further stated that the Nintendo Switch has much clearer selling proposition.