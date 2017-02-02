Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Nintendo Switch News & Updates: Here's The Specs And Games That You Need To Know Before Buying The $300 Hybrid Console

Nintendo finally comes off with a new video game console, Nintendo Switch, a hybrid console. According to Reggie Fils-Aime, the America President of Nintendo, the hybrid console has much clearer selling proposition than the previous game console, Wii U. The previous console was marked as a failure as it didn't meet the expected success of its predecessor Wii.

The new Nintendo Switch will be launched on March 3, 2017, with a starting price of $300. And of course with a gaggle of games starring Nintendo's prominent creations in the works. Furthermore, there are still a lot of questions pertaining to the specs of the hybrid console, so here's first, the screen will be sporting a 6.2-inch.

The Nintendo Switch will have 720p resolution and the video output is 1920 x 1080 when docked and have 60 frames per second. The battery will be 4310 mAh which cannot be removed and when any replacement needed, users will have to go through Nintendo. Having this kind of battery, players can expect to the device for at least 6 hours of play, Tech Radar has reported.

But as this is an independent software, if a player plays a game like "Legend of Zelda" that is known to be a little bit more demanding, the company stated that they may expect a 3 hour out of a single charge. Also, the Joy-Con grip that comes together with the boxed console will not charge the Joy-Con controllers.

The video game manufacturer also announces that they will be launching a line of microSD cards with the hybrid console. Nintendo calls their thicker SD card as "GameCard" and is now ready and available in 16GB and 32 GB. Meanwhile, the lineup of games for Nintendo Switch is also on the list, as per the report from Express, the lineup includes "Little inferno," "World of Goo," and "Human Resource Machine."

The mentioned games above came just after days Nintendo confirmed that "Binding of Isaac Afterbirth +" will be the launch game of the new Nintendo Switch. The note was followed by the announcement of the game, "I Am Setsuna."

So here is the other complete list of the games, which will all be launched together with the hybrid console, Nintendo Switch, "1-2 Switch," Super Bomberman R," "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Just Dance 2017," "Skylanders Imaginators." 

 

 

