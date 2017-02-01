Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, February 02, 2017

Microsoft Surface Pro 3 Windows 10 January Firmware Update, Intel Provided 2 New Updates For Miracast And Docked Video Performance

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Feb 01, 2017
Microsoft Unveils New Devices Powered By Windows 10

Microsoft Unveils New Devices Powered By Windows 10(Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

On Monday, Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the Surface Pro 3 device running Windows 10. Though there are still no details pertaining to the new update as Microsoft has not updated their history page. But reports suggest that it's most likely to fix bugs for the users who have been experiencing usability issues.

The new firmware is the new upgrade for Surface Pro 3 this year and it is listed as version 3.11.2050.0, according to Digital Trends. The update is an improvement to Surface Pro's overall system performance, securing, and providing more stable Windows 10 experience. The new firmware update will be installed automatically not unless the owners of the device muted off the automatic updates.

If they have switched off the automatic updates, they have to do the installation manually. Users will need to go settings, click the Update & Security, then Windows Update, select the "Check for Updates" option. The January update follows the system update that has released in November that addressed a particular component to the firmware.

Meanwhile, the patch fixed an issue that causing the battery's full charge capacity to be misreported to Surface Pro 3 operating system and device firmware. That further preventing the device from solely relying on the battery. Also, Intel provided two new updates for the Microsoft Surface Pro 3, the Intel HD Graphics Family 20.19.15.4568 and Intel Display Audio 6.16.00.3917.

The Intel's update will work both in improving the Miracast and docked video performance, according to Thurrott. Microsoft stated that the users need to think that this is like a fuel gauge in a car, wherein the car looks to the fuel gauge to inform how much to fill the tank. Microsoft further continued that if the fuel gauge isn't working well, then the car would also not be able to fill in the tank.

Furthermore, Microsoft hasn't revealed yet the fifth-generation model of the Surface Pro. But has already introduced the Surface Studio all-in-one PC and updated Surface Book in October. 

 

 

