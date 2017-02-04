'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 77 Spoilers: Z-Figthers, Android 18, Buu & Many Other Unknown Fighters Will Be Dwelling In The New Arc Tournament

A New promo has released for the highly anticipated "Dragon Ball Super," as it has been showing more warriors set taking in part in the universal tournament. The anime is now in a new direction, big thanks to "Universal Survival" Arc. The people behind the anime has come together to give fans the hype, and in doing so, they have released a new poster for the anime.

Several warriors will be taking part in the martial arts tournament. Many of the Z-fighters shown in the clip includes Android 18, Chaozu, Mater Roshi, Buu, Hercules, and Tenchinhan. There are also unknown fighters from other universes like the human hybrid, wolf, and another pink warrior. Comics Alliance reported that in "Universal Survival Arc" first preview, a clown of god and a first female Super Saiyan was featured.

The report further suggests that the first female Super Saiyan will be dubbed as female Broly. Also, a song by Kiyoshi Hikawa will be used as an opening song and has titled "Limit-Break x Survivor." The song will be using to the start the new arc right, the lyrics were posted by recently by Herms 98 a.k.a Todd Blankenship, the ever-reliable "Dragon Ball" tipster.

So, here's the synopsis for the highly anticipated new arc of "Dagon Ball Super:" "At Goku's request, the Omni -Kings' "Tournament of Power" martial arts tournament amongst universes now begins! But it also proved to be the start of a universal destruction." The synopsis continues to question, "What awaits the victors of this tournament, and the vanquished?" "How will these intense team battles between the elites of each universe turn out?"

In the past episodes, it can be revealed that winning is essential in this new "Dragon Ball Super" story arc. There should be no room for failing as they trounce the opponent with serious repercussions. The losing parties will have a bird's eye view of the devastation of their own universe, Comic Book has reported.

The consequences were all too high and the pressure was put on the warriors taking part in the battle. They need to their best in order to save their very own universe. With all that, "Dragon Ball Super" will launch its new arc in episode 77 titled "Let's Do It, Zen-Oh! The Universe's Greatest Martial Arts Tournament!!" on Fuji TV, airs every Sunday