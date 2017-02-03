'Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Spoilers: Will Damon Kill Caroline In Completion Of Cabe's Order?

Fans of "Vampire Diaries" are now getting mixed emotions as their ever favorite vampire series is nearing its end. But before that, Damon has the latest task from Cade in the forthcoming episode of "Vampire Diaries" Season 8.



In the upcoming episode of the "Vampire Diaries" titled "You Made a Choice to be Good," Cade tells Damon that has he has a particular target. The synopses of the upcoming episode unveil stating that the devil will back to Mystic Falls to have a meetup or meeting all with his rippers. Damon and Stefan got an additional work.

For Damon, he was asked if he has another specific target in mind, as Cade wanted to own someone's soul before the night sets. But Damon seems to be over from everything that Cade wanted him to do but he cannot do anything as he is in a binding agreement with the devil, Cartermatt has reported.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Stefan seems to have been enjoying as one of the rippers for a while as he didn't seem to be complaining that he has another task from Cade. Damon had Elena always on his mind for the past couple of weeks, and Stefan observed that his brother are now coming to his senses and is now getting his humanity back, TV Guide reports.

In the teaser that The CW released, Cade wanted to get Caroline's soul, so that means, Damon's assignment is Caroline. Stefan hears the news but he was completely fallen out of himself when he is a ripper mode, as he was on a poker face when he hears that Cade wanted his ex-fiancé's soul.

As Damon gets his humanity back, he was horrified in killing Caroline but cannot do anything and he has to follow orders. Caroline is in real danger, while she's trying saving her own back, she was also trying to defend the Mystic Falls with Matt on her side.

Caroline looks horrified with the situation and so does Damon. He tells Cade "no," but he has to follow orders. Cade looks determined to get Caroline's soul. He calls her "the love of Stefan's eyes." "Vampire Diaries" every Fridays on The CW at 8 P.M