Friday, February 03, 2017 | Updated at 6:00 AM ET

'The Walking Dead' Issue #163 Spoilers: Rick and Alexandria's People Fight Along Side Negan, Will This Be The Start Of An Alliance?

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 03, 2017 04:44 AM EST
Walking Dead

"The Walking Dead" comics #163 just recently hit the shelves, and it is the biggest issue ever as there are over 700,000 copies printed but for only 25 cents! Not to mention the additional 8 pages of the comic and they're on incredible sales at the comic book store today. The Image Comics celebrating its 25th year anniversary and they're almost giving away a free issue of one of the hit comics.

"The Walking Dead" ended based on The Whisperer War arc which didn't appear to destroy the landscape as promised. Alexandria safe-zone was greatly forced to act promptly to save their community as a whole lot of bunch walkers deep crashed into the gate but not before the preventions were taken.

The whole 28 pages are full of action packed scenes but only a minute or so in "The Walking Dead" series. As walkers are approaching, Andrea, Eugene, and Michonne Jesus raced out their horses that supposed to divert and take even half of the walker away from Alexandria. But all their efforts were in vain as the bunch of walkers are now right past them to Alexandria's gate, Fansided has reported.

Rick Grimes instructed carefully the people of Alexandria but Negan thinks the time is wasted and he wouldn't let that happen. Negan tossed himself right up to the gate and start stabbing the walkers in the heads quickly, while Rick was caught up in the situations, He subtly shouted: "Listen to the man!"

Rick ordered his people to follow the prisoner's order. Rick trusted Negan and has put his people to fight with him. But unfortunately, the effort was again all in vain as the herd toppled already the gate which is much larger than the Safe-Zone itself. Comic Book reported that the only death here was Paula as she spares the lived of Rick, Michonne, Negan, and Andrea who were almost died.


"Walking Dead" comics proved again that even without a death, the comic itself is a heavy hitter. Negan is now starting to steal the show, as many are wanted him dead but a twist of faith, fans wanted to see him continuing his path to have an alliance with Rick. 

 

 

