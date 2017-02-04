Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 04, 2017

'Final Fantasy XV's' Magitek Exosuit Encountered Delayed; Costume Resembles Famous Mighty Morphin 'Power Rangers'

Feb 04, 2017
Another huge update for the game "Final Fantasy XV" by Square Enix and every fan are now excited to for this update. So, basically, the additions and updates that will be made include PS4 Pro enhancements that allow them to run in a raised level cap and in full HD that could run up to 60 fps. Also, an option to listen to the radio while riding some Chocobo.

But here's a catch, the "Final Fantasy XV" first story DLC has received a release date and also announced together with the story DLC was the Magitek Exosuit. Now, the Magitek Exosuit was pretty obvious that looks like the famous "Power Rangers" of Mighty Morphin, True Achievements has reported.  

It turns out unfortunately that the creator of "Power Rangers" weren't pleased when they saw the report. They contacted Square Enix to let them know, so, what happened after is that the exosuit DLC would likely to be delayed and pending for a new design.

So, here's a quick rundown of the "Final Fantasy XV" game. It was in full Japanese context, but luckily Gematsu translated that the report for all of the fans.

For February 21, 2017, is the PS4 Full HD 60 fps support - though it is not always 60 frames per second but has a maximum of 60 frames per second. Second, the limited time quests - it is a quest that players can only take on for a limited time offer and for this update, the quest is Hunts.

Third, level cap raised to 120 - players can't begin stocking up experience points long before the update. Fourth, use the music player while riding a Chocobo. Fifth, the photo capacity were increased from 150 to 200. For the downloadable content, there will be a booster pack +; boost sword or weapon, the dragon mod or the fishing rod, and Aviol or reel, and the invincible suit or the Magitek Exosuit.

For the March 28 update, chapter 13 is all about the enhancement to the final stages of the game. Players will be able to play "Gladiolus" for just a short period of time. Episode Prompto will come out in June.

Also, according to Hajime Tabata, he hinted that there will be a free drive of the Regalia. For the Platinum Demo, the "Final Fantasy XV" will be taken off of the PlayStation Network and for Xbox Live on March 31.

