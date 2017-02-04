Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 vs. Apple iPad Pro 2; Specs, Prices, Variant Revealed, Apple Pencil Reportedly A Benchmark On How A Stylus Should Be

Samsung's newest flagship, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is just weeks away from its launch and it will likely go head-to-head with Apple's iPad Pro 2. It seems that the two great companies will be clashing again in terms of each respective representative's base on their specs and prices. There are already reports claiming the leaks of specs and more information for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and for Apple iPad Pro 2.

For Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, the leaks suggest that the tablet may acquire the Samsung's curved display look. The curved display originally emerges on the manufacturer's Galaxy smartphones and is expected to feature a 9.6-inch with a display of 2048x1536. The flagship may also have compatibility with the S-Pen but the stylus may be sold separately as it is not part of its accessory, Pocket-lint has reported.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is already expected to incorporate and feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip, 32GB, and 128GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM. The leak continues to hint that the tablet may feature a 12-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It also as a Wo-Fi and LTE cellular models and will likely be compatible with the US Cellular and Verizon networks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will be revealed on February 26, 2017, and will be available in the market in March. It has a projected price that could up around $600. For the iPad Pro, the iPad features and have a display option of 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch. The tablet may come in space gray, gold, and in silver color options and is compatible with the Apple pencil which will also be purchased separately.

Meanwhile, for the Apple iPad Pro 2, Value Walk reports that the iPad Pro may come into three variants; the first variant is the 12.9-inch display that will reportedly sport an A10X chip. The second is a 1.5-inch display reportedly pack with the same processor and will expectedly dominate the business sectors. The third is the 9.7-inch display will be having the A9X chipset.

One of the most anticipated accessories is the Apple Pencil, reports claimed that it will be a benchmark on how a stylus should be. The tablet is believed to sport a dual rear camera and has 12MP unit together with 4K capability. Loyal Apple users expect a March release date for the iPad Pro 2.