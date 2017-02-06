Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Google Pixel 2 Rumor News, Release Date, Price & Specs; Here's Everything We Know So Far For The Google Pixel Flagship

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 08:15 AM EST
Google Pixel

Google Pixel(Photo : Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

It was last October when Google decided to went into Android devices from great value smartphones. They switched branding from Nexus to Pixel, though it is quite early to be talking to a new Google Pixel flagship. Loyal users of Nexus and the Pixel and Pixel XL, can't keep out to the question, what is in store for the next Google phone, the Google Pixel 2.

9to5Google first released the rumors pertaining to the specifications, price, and the UK release date of the Google Pixel 2. Everything might still have changed but here is the information that has been reported by the site: Google next flagship will likely to be a Pixel but can't ignore the probability the fact that Hiroshi Lockheimer stated that they aren't closing their door to Nexus as of the moment.

For the manufacturer of the phone, it is a bit early to tell but the last Google phone was manufactured by HTC, Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, and LG. It could be any of these manufacturers. Now, for the UK release date rumors for the Google Pixel 2 may have the traditional release date as the last Pixel and Pixel XL were announced last October 5, 2016, at a special event, quickly went on sales on October 20, 2016.

For the rumored price of the Google Pixel 2, a report from TechAdvisor reported that the new flagship will have a $50 increase. A $50 increase for the Google Pixel 2 due to some improvement that has been made in adding waterproof and enhancing its camera. Pixel costs £599 while the Pixel XL costs £719.

But here are the lists that fans wanted to acquire the second-gen Pixel. Users wanted to have a more inspired and practical design as the last 2 flagships is just a straight up boring. 2nd is a better attention to audio, the previous Nexus 6P has a very good dual front-facing stereo speakers but hasn't applied in the Google Pixel XL.

Google Pixel has still so much room for an improvement as one of the defects was boring the preference look but for the further review, it has a great hardware. The report stated that the Google Pixel 2 smartphone will likely to debut later this year.

