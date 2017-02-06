'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Josh Take A Leap Of Faith? Scorned Women Vows For Vengeance

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" is coming to an end but could really Josh take a leap of faith? The season 2 finale was billed as Josh's and Rebecca's wedding, but it seems that the wedding that has been planned for the whole 2 season was nothing went according to plan. That sounds unlucky for Rebecca and Valencia that has been doing the planning for her most awaited moment.

Let's do uncover the twists of the 3 hour-long ending season episode with a glimpse of what will they offer in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3.So, here are the many twists that could actually happen in the finale episode of the of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Season 2.

Trent is back and Rebecca's crazy ex-boyfriend has a very good ability in disrupting her wedding, Trent presents to Josh a folder filled with information about Rebecca's big secret that she's trying to hide from Josh, TV Line has reported.Rebecca finally stands up against her father, as he turned out as a bad guy, everyone foresees that he is indeed a bad guy, but it is just that, fans wanted to see Rebecca going against his dad.

It is all been clear since the engagement of Valencia and Josh Chan, he hasn't completely figured out what he wants in his life.

Entertainment Weekly reported that in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 2 Finale Josh faces questions about his fiancée Rebecca and wedding day jitters, he turned to Father Brah.Josh asks for an advice but instead of following the said advice, he was ready to answer the call of God, Josh decides to become a priest!

Robert - now who is he? He's part of Rebecca's past where she first went "crazy," after the old professor who has actually a wife decided to break things off with Rebecca. Rebecca got upset apparently as she literally set the things of Robert on fire, she faces three counts of arson in the court.

But Naomi, Rebecca's mother argues that her daughter was just "a girl in love," and that explains why she ended up graduated from Yale. Rebecca vows to "destroy" Josh Chan. As Josh chooses to be a priest rather than marrying Rebecca give her an imminent feeling of hurt and abandonment.

That drives her to the strong idea that she needed to destroy Josh Chan in any way possible. "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Season 3 will have a title of "The Scorned Woman," it obviously tells about the vengeance of Rebecca and her girl group will actually help her in her seek for vengeance.