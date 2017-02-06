Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 06, 2017 | Updated at 10:25 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 Fight Coming Soon; Floyd Mayweather, Diaz Insults UFC Champ

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 09:51 PM EST
UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor(Photo : Getty Images)

A Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 just seems to appear in the horizon. Connor McGregor recently launched a scathing attack against his fellow UFC superstar. This came after Diaz was used by his nemesis Floyd Mayweather in a video interview.   

Conor McGregor is involved in a word war with the former boxing champion for months now.  Matters escalated to a new level when Mayweather involved Nate Diaz. In a video interview with fans, Mayweather called Diaz and discussed McGregor's loss in their first fight. This was taken by McGregor as an insult in his personality.

According to Yahoo, UFC champion Conor McGregor was frothing in the mouth with anger.  He uttered some unprintable words against Nate Diaz.  Suddenly, everybody forgot Mayweather and expected a Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3. McGregor said that Diaz should not have been on the other side of the phone and answered Mayweather's call. As a consequence, he fixed his sight on Diaz as his possible opponent. He even promised fans a third fight between the two of them.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 will be the third meeting the two protagonists. Their rivalry started in UFC 196. Diaz won their first fight. In a review of the fight, Fox Sport confirmed that McGregor indeed tapped out in that fight. UFC 202 hightailed another fight between the two fighters.  

The UFC Champion exacted revenge on their second fight. It was a bloody, hard-fought 5 rounds.  With a combination of punches and kicks thrown. It was a surprise that both fighters finished the 5 rounds it was stated o be, The Telegraph has learned

Conor McGregor is an Irish born fighter.  He is the current lightweight champion of UFC.  Nate Diaz is a listed lightweight in the UFC. Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 can cement his reputation if he wins the crown. 

SEE ALSO

What Ice Cube, Demetrious Johnson, UFC Pres has to Say about McGregor vs Rousey Fight

Conor McGregor vs Mayweather Fight Video Game Version Released?

'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers, News, Updates: Episode 1 Plot Synopsis, Preview Clip Revealed

'Modern Family' Season 8 Spoilers: 2 Series Regulars Officially Return; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

TagsConor McGregor, Nate Diaz 3, UFC, floyd mayweather

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Andromeda OS iPad Pro 2 rival

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Proud Wife Gisele Bundchen Gets Overwhelmed after Tom Brady's Nail-Biting Super Bowl Win Between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons

Tom Brady's heroic win at the Sunday night's Super Bowl game made his model wife Gisele Bundchen and family super proud.
UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 Fight Coming Soon; Floyd Mayweather, Diaz Insults UFC Champ
T-Mobile Club Magenta Featuring Major Lazer Sound System Powered By Pandora

T-Mobile Super Bowl Three Minutes Ad Features Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski
NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Airbnb Super Bowl Commercial Refers Trump's Travel Ban Issues
UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed

UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed?
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots directs his team during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

New England Patriots Expect Tom Brady To Play 3-5 More Years

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics