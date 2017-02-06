Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 Fight Coming Soon; Floyd Mayweather, Diaz Insults UFC Champ

A Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 just seems to appear in the horizon. Connor McGregor recently launched a scathing attack against his fellow UFC superstar. This came after Diaz was used by his nemesis Floyd Mayweather in a video interview.

Conor McGregor is involved in a word war with the former boxing champion for months now. Matters escalated to a new level when Mayweather involved Nate Diaz. In a video interview with fans, Mayweather called Diaz and discussed McGregor's loss in their first fight. This was taken by McGregor as an insult in his personality.

According to Yahoo, UFC champion Conor McGregor was frothing in the mouth with anger. He uttered some unprintable words against Nate Diaz. Suddenly, everybody forgot Mayweather and expected a Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3. McGregor said that Diaz should not have been on the other side of the phone and answered Mayweather's call. As a consequence, he fixed his sight on Diaz as his possible opponent. He even promised fans a third fight between the two of them.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 will be the third meeting the two protagonists. Their rivalry started in UFC 196. Diaz won their first fight. In a review of the fight, Fox Sport confirmed that McGregor indeed tapped out in that fight. UFC 202 hightailed another fight between the two fighters.

The UFC Champion exacted revenge on their second fight. It was a bloody, hard-fought 5 rounds. With a combination of punches and kicks thrown. It was a surprise that both fighters finished the 5 rounds it was stated o be, The Telegraph has learned

Conor McGregor is an Irish born fighter. He is the current lightweight champion of UFC. Nate Diaz is a listed lightweight in the UFC. Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 can cement his reputation if he wins the crown.