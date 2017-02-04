Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 04, 2017

'Modern Family' Season 8 Spoilers: 2 Series Regulars Officially Return; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Feb 04, 2017
69th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Backstage Portraits

(Photo : Getty Images)

 

"Modern Family" Season 8 has the potential to be renewed for season 9. Add to that, the official plot description and a promo clip for episode 12 "Do You Believe in Magic" is here with 2 series regular to return on board.

"Modern Family" Season 8 will highly likely continue for season 9. According to Deadline, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey cannot contain his feelings that the hit sitcom has the potential to be renewed with all the series regulars on board.

As for the official plot synopsis for episode 12, Spoilers Guide notes, "Fearful that the romance between him and Claire Dunphy (Julia Bowen) is fizzling, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) calls upon his altar ego, Clive Bixby, get Valentine's Day back on track. Meanwhile, much to Gloria Delgado-Pritchett's (Sofia Vergara) chagrin, Jay shows a bit of child favoritism when he and Gloria must deal with Joe's inappropriate Valentine gift-giving and Manny Delgado's (Rico Rodriguez) dating indecisiveness.

When Cameron 'Cam' Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell 'Mitch' Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) try to empower Lily Tucker-Pritchett (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland) and Sal (Elizbeth Banks) to stand up for the men in their lives, however, things don't turn out as planned and go overboard. Finally, Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter) discovers she has a secret admirer who may be a little too involved with the family."

That said, the newest episode of "Modern Family" Season 8 will feature the return 3 series regulars. They are none other than Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and  Sal (Elizabeth Banks), as well as Nathan Fillion's weatherman character, Rainer Shine, Entertainment Weekly has learned.

"Modern Family" Season 8 episode 12 is titled as "Do You Believe in Magic". The newest episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 8:30 p.m. EST first and exclusive on ABC Television Network.

 

