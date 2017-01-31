Conor McGregor vs Mayweather Fight Video Game Version Released?

The Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight has already been flaunted for months now. To whet the appetite of fight fans waiting for the fight to happen, Adam Arnali recently created a spoof of the fight in a video game at least.

According to Fan Sided, Adam Arnali has put together a spoof of what would happen in a cross-codes clash between the pair with an ending that would cause controversies in reality.

Arnali's tag-line for the two-minute-plus video reads: "In an epic Dream Fight with Nintendo's Mike Tyson's Punch Out 8bit Graphics, Floyd Mayweather challenges Conor McGregor to a boxing death match for $100 million.

SB Nation has learned that UFC President Dana White offered both fighters $25,000,000.00 guaranteed to start the ball rolling. Included in the offer is a portion of pay per view revenue. Mayweather, true to his usual persona, just laughed off the offer.

Conor McGregor, for his part, obtained a boxing license in Southern California. However, his next career move is still unclear as of press time. Dana White still believe that Mayweather would eventually sign the dotted line. $25 Million Dollars is not peanuts in this hard times she quipped.

McGregor stated via Metro that it was Mayweather started all this when he called him out of nowhere. He told him that they should leak that a fight is in the offing between them. Now that he acquired a boxing license, Mayweather is gone.

Conor McGregor is a famous Irish mix martial artist. He is currently the lightweight champion of UFC. He has a fighting record of 21 wins against 3 defeat.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., on the other hand, is a former professional boxer. He won 5 division titles and has a record of 49 win against 0 defeat.