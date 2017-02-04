What Ice Cube, Demetrious Johnson, UFC Pres has to Say about McGregor vs Rousey Fight

UFC Tonight interviewed actor Ice Cube about his thoughts on McGregor and Rousey. After being invited to promote his movie, 'Fight Night", the actor commented that McGregor vs Mayweather is interesting. He looks interested in the fight and wishes its fruition. It's a blockbuster. People will pay top dollar to see the fight. It doesn't matter if both fighters belong to the same arena. We would like these two rumble. Whatever the outcome. They might want a rematch in UFC rules at the octagon ring.

UFC Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson likewise shared his view on Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey via Wrestling Inc. Johnson reported that the champion would rather see Connor McGregor next fight in the octagon arena. He should defend his lightweight belt quipped the Mighty Mouse. He is not interested in watching the McGregor versus Mayweather fight but if it happens, he is giving the UFC champ a chance to win.

On the other hand, UFC President Dana White has this to say about McGregor and Rousey. According to TMZ, White lambasted Mayweather after hearing the boxing champ that he will slap McGregor when they meet. She warned Mayweather that McGregor will kick his butt to another planet. He thinks Mayweather has a death wish for saying that.

Also, has his say about Ice Cube on his take on the McGregor and Rousey topic. After hearing Rousey will retire after tasting 2 successive defeats, the actor hopes it is not true. Her advice t the prolific ex -champion? "Go back and fight, even great fighters lose sometimes." It can be remembered that Rousey is an undefeated champion before losing to Holly Holmes at UFC 193. She tried to make a comeback but was humiliated in 48 seconds by UFC champion Amanda Nunez in UFC 207. Suffering back to back defeats she contemplated retirement, Champions has learned.

Conor McGregor is an Irish professional MMA artist while Ronda Rousey is an MMA artist, judoka, and an actress.