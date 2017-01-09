Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 09, 2017

Demi Lovato, UFC Fighter Luke Rockhold Calls It 'Quits'; Rings The New Year With THIS MMA Fighter!

Jan 09, 2017
Demi Lovato And DNCE Concert For Marriott Rewards Members

Demi Lovato And DNCE Concert For Marriott Rewards Members(Photo : Getty Images)

Demi Lovato proved it's out with the old and in with the new in 2017 as she's ended her relationship with UFC fighter Luke Rockhold and now appears to be dating MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos!

Now it seems another fighting pro is tickling the brunette's fancy as he's taken to Instagram twice recently - documenting the two spending New Year's Eve together.

According to People, Demi Lovato is reportedly dating the MMA pro fighter Guilherme “Bomba" Vasconcelos. Their new relationship comes after she and UFC fighter Luke Rockhold split last month. The two were last spotted holding hands on their date night to a UFC fight at the Madison Square Garden in New York City in November.

 

After splitting from Wilmer Valderrama last summer. Demi Lovato was spotted with MMA fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos.

Last year, the singer made a guest stint in the "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show", where she opened up about her newly single life after splitting from Valderrama, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Demi opened up about their decision to call it quits, "I feel really amazing. I feel really great and I'm growing," she admitted. "My life is just really exciting, really exciting for me because I'm growing. It's new and fresh, and I feel free."

She also opened about finding balance in relationships.

"You have to not give an 'f' but also be sensitive. You can't just spout your mouth off and make jokes off about insensitive things just because you don't give an 'f.' There's a balance, you just have to find it. You only get one life, so if you don't do what makes you happy in this moment, you're doing yourself an injustice for the rest of your life." 

Demi Lovato previously dated UFC champion Luke Rockhold. made her debut with Rockhold back in November after meeting at an El Lay gym over the summer.

