Monday, February 06, 2017

‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8 Finale Spoilers: ManyMajor Characters to Return on Set

First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 10:25 PM EST
The official plot description and promo clip of episode 12 "What are You?" has been released by The CW. Plus, know the characters who are going to return in the episode finale.

According to TV Guide, after Bonnie refused Enzo's offer to be a vampire and ask him to become a human. Living 141 years on the planet, Enzo chooses the cure. Since He is hesitant to become a human, Stefan killed Enzo by ripping his heart off.

Since Stefan knows the every little secret of Bonnie, one thing devised by Cade, He needs to head upstate to both of them, to take down Elena who is in comatose and rid of Damon. So "The Vampire Diaries" fans will also see the return of Elena in the season finale and not just her, the Gilbert Brothers and Tyler Lockwood will be back in Mystic Falls.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 12, Spoilers Guide notes, "Saving souls. In order to save Stefan Salvatore's (Paul Wesley) soul, Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) makes a deal with Cade (guest star Wolé Parks) to retrieve the Peter Maxwell (Joel Gretsch) journal. Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis) and Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig) refuse to hand the journal over as it may contain the key to destroying Cade. Caroline Forbes (Candice King) desperately tries to connect with Stefan before Cade goes through with his plan."

The screenwriter of "The Vampire Diaries" Season 8 said that they are not done yet and the fans can expect to see Enzo return in the finale that will air this coming March 10, 2017. The fans will see if there is going to have some love and marriage, This will be exciting for the few episode of this season finale.

"The Vampire Diaries" Season 8 episode 12 is titled as "What are You?". The upcoming episode is scheduled to air on Friday, February 10, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on The CW.

