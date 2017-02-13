'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Spoilers: 'NYPD: Blue' Actor to Guest Star; Episode 13 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

"NYPD: Blue" actor Esai Morales will be guest starring in "Chicago Fire" Season 5. Add to that, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 13 titled "Trading in Scuttlebutt" is provided here.

"NYPD: Blue" alum Esai Morales has officially landed a guest role in "Chicago Blue" Season 5. According to TV Guide, the 54-year old American actor will play the role of Chief Lugo.

Chief Lugo happens to be a 30-year old Chicago Police Department (CPD) veteran who was trained in the old style of policing methods.

Morales will debut in the upcoming 3-show crossover of the series.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 13, Spoilers Guide notes, "When truck and squad are summoned to the scene of a dangerous accident, Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) makes a split-second decision that overrides Chief Anderson (guest star Michael Hanrahan), the incident commander whose house was the first to respond to the call.

Feeling his authority was undercut and his reputation damaged, Anderson uses his power to make things miserable for Wallace Boden and all of House 51 feels the repercussions. Meanwhile, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) contemplates a major life-changing decision, Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) does a good deed and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) looks to make some personal changes to herself."

In the trailer for the next episode, Severide goes to Springfield to get a feel of things and to also check on Anna (Charlotte Sullivan) who works at Springfield Med. When he tells Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) about it, his friend and former flame shows her quiet disapproval. However, the decision will still ultimately depend on Severide.

"Chicago Fire" Season 5 episode 13 is titled as "Trading in Scuttlebutt". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. Central Time first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.

"Chicago Fire" is an American action-drama television series that airs on NBC and was created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas.