Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 13, 2017 | Updated at 12:36 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Spoilers: 'NYPD: Blue' Actor to Guest Star; Episode 13 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 12:31 AM EST
'Chicago Fire' Season 5 episode 13 'Trading in Scuttlebutt'

'Chicago Fire' Season 5 episode 13 'Trading in Scuttlebutt'(Photo : Facebook/Chicago Fire)

"NYPD: Blue" actor Esai Morales will be guest starring in "Chicago Fire" Season 5. Add to that, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 13 titled "Trading in Scuttlebutt" is provided here.

"NYPD: Blue" alum Esai Morales has officially landed a guest role in "Chicago Blue" Season 5. According to TV Guide, the 54-year old American actor will play the role of Chief Lugo.

Chief Lugo happens to be a 30-year old Chicago Police Department (CPD) veteran who was trained in the old style of policing methods.

Morales will debut in the upcoming 3-show crossover of the series.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 13, Spoilers Guide notes, "When truck and squad are summoned to the scene of a dangerous accident, Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) makes a split-second decision that overrides Chief Anderson (guest star Michael Hanrahan), the incident commander whose house was the first to respond to the call.

Feeling his authority was undercut and his reputation damaged, Anderson uses his power to make things miserable for Wallace Boden and all of House 51 feels the repercussions. Meanwhile, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) contemplates a major life-changing decision, Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) does a good deed and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) looks to make some personal changes to herself."

In the trailer for the next episode, Severide goes to Springfield to get a feel of things and to also check on Anna (Charlotte Sullivan) who works at Springfield Med. When he tells Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) about it, his friend and former flame shows her quiet disapproval. However, the decision will still ultimately depend on Severide.

"Chicago Fire" Season 5 episode 13 is titled as "Trading in Scuttlebutt". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. Central Time first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.

"Chicago Fire" is an American action-drama television series that airs on NBC and was created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas.

SEE ALSO

'Chicago Fire' Season 5: Episode 11 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; Cast Member Rescued by Real Life Chicago Fire Dept

'Chicago Fire' Season 5: What's Next For Severide, Kidd?; Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Preview Clip Released; Erin's Estranged Father Introduced

'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Preview Clip Released; Erin's Estranged Father Introduced

TagsChicago Fire, Chicago Fire Season 5, nypd blue, esai morales, Chicago Fire Season 5 episode

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival

Stanford Students Reproduced Beer From 5000 Years Old Chinese Recipe, It Tasted Sweeter Than The Beers Of Today

Chinese archeology's professor Dr. Li Liu from Stanford University collected 5,000 years old vessel from the archaeological site in north-east China. Researchers found evidence of beer from the ancient vessel. Students of "archaeology of food" recreated beers in their lab by analyzing the chemical profile of the beer.
Atom Test

Scientists Identified The Theories Behind Formation Of Moon From The First Nuclear Explosion Of Earth
Dead Sea Scrolls Online Library Launched

New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Discovered by Israel's Hebrew University; What's Inside [DETAILS]
Fly-through of Gloria Knolls Slide, Queensland

0.3 Million Years Old Massive Undersea Landslide In The Great Barrier Reef, 30 Times The size Of Uluru, Australia
2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Madonna, Drake Past Fling Revealed
SundanceTv and The Hollywood Reporter Festival Kick Off Party

'Deadpool 2' Cast & News: Cable is 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan; Wolverine Cameo Finally? [RUMORS]
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics