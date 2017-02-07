Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Scientists Discover Rare 'Cave Squeaker' Frog In Zimbabwe That was Thought To Be Extinct, Last Found In 1962

By Ankan sarkar (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 07, 2017 10:05 AM EST
Media Preview Is Held For New Frog Exhibit

Media Preview Is Held For New Frog Exhibit(Photo : Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Scientists finally rediscovered a rare species of frog that went missing for 54 years. There were no recorded sightings since 1962. The rediscovery of Arthroleptis troglodytes is labeled as high priority by researchers. This species is also known as “Cave Squeaker” because it could be only found on the inside of caves.

The cave squeaker was categorized as a critically endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature(IUCN), in the year 2004. A research team from Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe started their exploration on Dec 01, 2016 at the mountainous area in eastern Zimbabwe. According to the report by The Guardian, total four specimens were found at the altitude of 5000 feet of Mount Chimanimani near Bundi river, Zimbabwe.

Researchers started their mountain climbing on Dec 02. They first found a male species of cave Squeaker on Dec 03. Lead researcher Dr. Robert Hopkins said in a statement,“I was not with my team when they were found. I was at the base. I can no longer climb the mountains as I am 75”.

At the first time, they were unable to identify the species of the frog. Francois Becker placed a call to professor Hopkins to get information about the unknown species. By listening to the description of the specimen, Hopkins confirmed the team that it is a rare species of Cave Squeaker from.

Professor Hopkins also said that he has been looking for the Cave Squeaker frog for eight years. Later researchers caught three more frogs (two males and a female), as per the report by The New York Times. They took some detailed photographs and DNA samples before releasing them to their habitat.

To increase the numbers of the species, Hopkins and his team are planning to breed more frogs and release them to the mountain summit. These frogs are very small in size. They have a light brown tone at their body with dark spots at their back. But the authorities are worried about the security of the frogs. Huge interest on the frog could lead them to illegal exportation. Professor Hopkins said 16 specimens were displayed at the various museums, including the British museum.

