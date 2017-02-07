iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Specs: Apple Concentrating on 10th Anniversary iPhone

Apple is preparing earlier than usual for the production and subsequent release of the iPhone 8, according to several reports. The tech giant plans to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the line with the release of the iPhone 8 and the extra preparation needed is to pave the way for massive sales when the smartphone is unveiled to the public.

Why Apple is Concentrating on iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 is rumoured to be the 10th Anniversary iPhone and Apple is making great strides to prepare for its release. Apple's early preparation was reported by BlueFin Research Partners saying that the tech company's supply chains are moving earlier than usual, Techno Buffalo reports. To fully turn their attention on the iPhone 8 line, Apple is reportedly slowing down on the manufacturing of the current models including the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and the budget iPhone SE.

The outlet adds that Apple is making sure that their supplies for the iPhone 8 will satisfy the anticipated demand when it gets released. They have good reason to believe that the iPhone 8 will sell fast because of some new features or hardware that Apple is sure that consumers will like.

iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs and News

As for the specs, the iPhone 8 is rumored to have an edgeless OLED display with curved sides similar to Samsung's Edge series. Instead of an aluminum body, it will have glass, MacRumors reports. The iPhone 8 will deviate from the usual iPhone designs and its Touch ID Home 'button' will be incorporated in the display panel.

The iPhone 8 will reportedly house an improved A11 chip and will support wireless charging. For its features, the iPhone 8 will new 3D Touch upgrades, better camera, advanced scanners for iris or facial detection and more. There is no certain date for its release but the iPhone 8 is rumored to be unveiled by September.