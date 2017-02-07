Spine Chilling ‘The Conjuring 2’ Sequel Production Starts; ‘The Nun’ Spin-off to Focus on Valak

Brace yourself as the 'The Conjuring 2' spine-chilling spin-off is gearing up to hit the big screens. Titled as 'The Nun', the approaching sequel will be focusing Valak who previously appeared in the highest grossing franchise 'The Conjuring 2'.

'The Conjuring 2' spin-off 'The Nun' is directed under the stewardship of Corin Hardy. According to Variety, the production house kicked off the project last year right after wrapping up 'The Conjuring 2' and the movie is currently under the works.

Advertisement

No further details have been scooped out, but the nail-biting spin-off may dish out the origin story for the daunting character of the nun. The character, however, was not an initial part of the script. The demon nun was just added last minute and a few days before the release date of the movie.

Producer James Wan had a brief cut from the movie where the protagonists Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and Lorrain warren (Vera Farmiga) come across the paranormal incidents. However, the tables turn when the director had a last minute vision of the demonic character, which turned out to be a huge hit.

The demonic presence endangered Vera Farmiga's character throughout the prequel. This is the second spin-off after Annabelle and is among the highest grossing movies, collecting $897 million worldwide, reports Deadline.

The paranormal investigators deal with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year old British girl played by Madison Wolfe. The sequel will deal as the evangelical horror hit of the year, targeting Valak as the villain.

The successful spun off "Annabelle", which highlights the demonic doll from the 2013 based horror marvel 'The Conjuring' was a massive hit accumulating $256 million worldwide that too on a $6 million budget. 'The Conjuring' and 'The Conjuring 2' each grossed $320 million worldwide, making these two spectacles as one of the best horror flicks.

British director Hardy previously directed the horror film 'The Hallow', in which a British conservationist travel to a remote Irish village and come across a certain demonic presence.