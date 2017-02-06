Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 06, 2017

Proud Wife Gisele Bundchen Gets Overwhelmed after Tom Brady's Nail-Biting Super Bowl Win Between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons

First Posted: Feb 06, 2017
Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons(Photo : (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images))

Love is in the air for Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. The high-spirited couple is ready to kick off their celebrations after taking down the Super Bowl after his epic win this Sunday.

Proud moment for wife Gisele as she seemed exhilarated after her Quarterback husband Tom Brady took the lead. Leading the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is now tagged with a historic comeback win in super bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on the 5th of February.

The supermodel wife seemed proud as she filmed herself going berserk over her husband's grand victory. The brunette beauty went wild after the Patriots emerged from a 25-point shortfall in the third quarter to achieve 34-28 victory, making history in one of the Super Bowl events.

According to US Magazine, the Brazilian prodigy was super excited and overwhelmed that she was unable to hold her horses. The reaction was expected as the game allowed Tom to set a record-setting his fifth super bowl grand triumph.

In addition to his wife, Tom was also accompanied by his mother Galynn Brady, who has been suffering from an illness. He also shared a snap on his Instagram account with caption "Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!"

 Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!

A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

According to US Weekly, Tom and Gisele are one of the celebrated couples. "Their favorite family activity is the trampoline they love to bounce on the trampoline as a family activity and it's become Gisele's favorite new workout by herself."

Brady, 39, has been labelled as the greatest Quarterback of his team. Under Tom's stewardship, the New England Patriots were able to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, making this his fifth Super Bowl win.

The event turned out to be victorious for the athlete as he broke down in tears. Accompanied by his wife, sick mother and kids, Tom's poignant recovery exhibited his affection and attachments to the game as well with his family.

Andromeda OS iPad Pro 2 rival

Tom Brady's heroic win at the Sunday night's Super Bowl game made his model wife Gisele Bundchen and family super proud.
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots directs his team during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

New England Patriots Expect Tom Brady To Play 3-5 More Years

