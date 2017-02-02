First Lady Melania Trump May Never Move To White House - Mrs. Trump To Fulfil Her Mother Duties As Son Barron Needs Melania Around

It seems like Donald and Melania Trump are having a bit of a transition crisis. Even after pronouncing in November that Melania, the current First Lady would relocate from New York City to Washington DC, things do not appear to be the same.

The First Lady decided in advance that once their 10-year old son Barron has finished up the school year, they would move to live with Donald Trump, 70. But according to a family insider, this may not happen, reveals US Magazine.

The source continues to say that the first family will reassess their relocation strategy once the school year has been wrapped up. They will decide if they are willing to live separately or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington DC.

The first family is in a bit of a relocation dilemma. The ultimate decision comes down to Barron and the family will shuffle if it's in the best interest for their 10-year old.

Although the First Lady and the 45th president of the United States Donald Trump are dwelling 200 miles apart, this does not seem to bother Trump at all. When David Muir from ABC News asked Trump if he feels alone and secluded without his wife and son, his response pulled off a shock and was indeed a bitter pill to swallow as he claimed

"No, because I end up working longer. And that's OK."

As for now, Donald, Melania and Barron will be living separately. According to the New York Times articles on January 25th, Donald established that they will be visiting him on the weekends, rather than coming down every week.

During the first week of foreseen protests that broke out over Trump's latest immigration ban on a few Islamic countries, Melania stayed in New York with Barron. The source establishes that Melania seems committed with official chores for now. She is accumulating her team hoarding the chief of staff, senior advisor and a social secretary.

While she is a mom first, her role in fulfilling parental duties comes first. Melania might reconsider her decision of living with her husband after Barron is done with his school as her son is her top priority and Barron needs his mother around him.