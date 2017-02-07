‘Shape of You’ Prodigy Ed Sheeran Talks About Settling Down With Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn Sooner Than Expected

Seems like wedding bells are soon to be heard as Ed Sheeran is thinking to tie the knot. Pulling off a shock, the American rocker appears to be ready to get engaged.

The Thinking Out Loud singer is still promoting his recent marvel Divide as the artist appeared at the Kyle and Jackie O Show. While the much anticipated questions were thrown at the star, Ed was also inquired about his personal life.

Advertisement

While he was discussing music and his close pals, he gradually made public his affiliation with girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. According to E!Online, Ed established that Cherry lives three to four miles away from the place Ed grew up.

Ed continued saying that they now have a live-in relationship and Cherry seems to be the only significant other who may get lucky in becoming his wife. When he was asked about future plans, he responded

"And we live together now, we just got cats."

Ed dropped jaws when the radio team asked if the relationship has the potential to reach to the next marriage. Ed's response was "Yeah, potentially. I would like some kids."

Ed, therefore, made it pretty clear that this is not mere a fling. He is involved in a serious commitment with Cherry and aims to give it a new name, making it a meaningful association.

Although the loved-up duo is dwelling in the age of spoiler paranoia, the couple has always kept their relationship under the wraps. The mysterious linkage between the two has kept his fans on their toes.

Ed and Cherry celebrated their one year anniversary last July during Taylor Swift's summer rendezvous. Taylor posted a photo with her best pal Abigail Anderson and fans spotted Ed and Cherry getting tactile, locking lips under the banner that said "Happy 1st Ed-Iver-Cherr!"

By the looks of it, Ed seems pretty much attached to his girlfriend and in the near future we might refer to her as Mrs. Sheeran. Although no affirmation has been rendered by Ed himself regarding marriage, fans are hoping to see Ed's new angle.