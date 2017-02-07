2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition Features, Price; More Standard Technology & Equipment Coming At Chicago Auto Show

The Mitsubishi Motors continuous to pour energy and focus more on their SUV's and crossovers. While they are saving the Geneva event to unveil huge revelation, it turns out that they will be revealing their new Limited Edition Trim Level at the 2017 Chicago Auto show. Though the Mitsubishi's 2017 Outlander Sport isn't exactly new to the market.

Motor Authority reported that the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport was first released on 2010. The report suggested that the Outlander Sport has been refreshed over the years, but it is one of the backbones of the struggling brand. For this year, 2017, is now expanding enlarging the model together with a new Limited Edition trim.

The positioned was directly about the ES base model. The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sports Limited Edition offer customers a much-improved technology and a magnificent style at a just very affordable price. According to the reports, the new trim level, Outlander Sport has an alloy fuel door, 18-inch wheel, black door mirrors, and a rearview camera.

The features include nifty Limited Edition badge, HID headlights, and fog lamps. PR Newswire report that while the Limited Edition trim is accessible in all exterior colors of the Outlander Sport, the interior design got furnished with red stitching steering wheel and a black fabric custom design.

Furthermore, the features also include heated front seats, aluminum pedals, and an audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPLay app. According to the chief operating officer and executive vice president of the Mitsubishi Motors, Don Swearingen, he said that the Outlander Sport does an exemplary job.

"As being the brand sales leader, the Outlander Sport offer the consumers an unmatched value at an attractive price." He further claimed that they have now taken one step further by integrating inclusion standard technology and equipment.

The 2017 Outlander Sport of Mitsubishi is available in seven colors. The Outlander Sport Limited Edition will arrive this month with a price starts at $21,995.