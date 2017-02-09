Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2' Update: New Trailer Aired at the Super Bowl

One of the most anticipated films of 2017 is the newest squad addition to the Marvel franchise, the "Guardians of the Galaxy".

After their success in 2013, the team is being highly anticipated to have a sequel and a franchise which could have crossover films with other Marvel films. Now, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" are up to something in volume 2 of their adventure with a sneak peek shown at the Super Bowl.

According to The Independent, the latest trailer for the "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2" was aired at the Super Bowl. The event is known to have annually hosted the first look at trailers for huge release movies. Nonetheless, everyone is much familiar to the squad of Chris Pratt which could say that a lot of people is going to be watching another Marvel film.

Meanwhile, CNet also reported that the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2' trailer has introduced some new characters that will be featured. But the most anticipated is Baby Groot. As remembered from the previous film, many were saddened by the thought of Groot dying but after seeing a grown Baby Groot, fans now want to see him in action. In the trailer, it can be seen that Groot is now riding with Rocket while saying his famous line of "I am Groot."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2" will feature Star-Lord also known as Quill, on an adventure to look for his father, Ego the Living Planet. Though the character was shown in a Comic-Con trailer, no word was given for Kurt Russel's role in the latest trailer. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.

The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 28, 2017. What are your thoughts and comments on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"? Share it with us in the comments section below.

