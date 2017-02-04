‘The Snowman’ Update: First Look On Michael Fassbender’s Role As Detective

Michael Fassbender is on a roll here with the latest film adaptation of massive video game Assassin's Creed last month. Though the film has been met with criticism, the actor still continued to be well known for great acting as there will be another film for him coming this 2017. The actor is set to play a detective in the film, "The Snowman," and shall surely be anticipated. Now, some photos aired online to promote the film.

According to Slash Film, though some films of Fassbender did struggle, fans just can't get enough of his acting after his memorable role of Steve Jobs in the film that depicted the Apple's founder, and he got an Oscar nomination for that. Recently, he was casted as a Norwegian detective named Harry Hole in another film adaptation of a novel by Jo Nesbo.

Hole is described by the author as an unorthodox and unpredictable kind of detective which is a star in some of his novels. The coming film is based on the book, The Snowman, published in 2007 and will center on the detective's journey to find a missing woman. The woman's scarf has been left hanging on a snowman,hence, the name.Fassbender find the character as a 'very flawed genius' when asked on a conference.

Meanwhile, the noir-thriller film will also mark the return of Tomas Alfredson return to big screens as director in the reports of We Got This Covered. The director's latest film is the Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy which was released years ago. Many are still expecting alot from the director. Lastly, some photos also circulated online with regard to the upcoming film but still, the story details are still locked at the moment. Nonetheless, there is a novel of the film which might be followed by the production team.

What are your thoughts on Fassbender's involvement on "The Snowman"? Share it with us through the comments below.