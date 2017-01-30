'Resident Evil' Update: Franchise Is Up To A Great Start With Latest Installment

People all over the world sure did enjoyed the run of Resident Evil franchise when it was released back years ago. The zombie action genre sure did catch people's hearts and interest knowing the possbility of life after an apocalyptic event such as what the franchise offered.

Now, with their latest film, "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter", many are not so keen on seeing it but still, it made much more than other franchise as it is seen as having $1 billion in revenue.

According to Cinema Blend, with the latest development on Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, the franchise is poised to hit $1 billion dollar revenue. The franchise's gross of $1 billion is relatively to the efforts made by the six films it produced during the story run.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the franchise has been over $950 million mark and will continue to do so which means that there is no room for doubt. However, the latest installment is still seen as the one which did not make the most after its domestic opening.

Gamespot added that it is historically proven that the Resident Evil franchise is performing much better internationally wherein sales of the sixth film are mostly coming from global release. The Final Chapter is a continuation of the franchise's 2012 film, Retribution, with Alice as the protagonist.

It follows Alice as she stands together as a survivor of humanity to combat the Umbrella Corporation and their endless militia of zombie army. In line with this, she is onset to adventure back to Racoon City to put an end to all of this. The Final Chapter is given negative reviews but still performed great is box office with the helming of Paul W. Anderson, who has been the writer of each film in the six installment video game movie franchise.

Stay tuned for more updates. What are your thoughts and comments on the Resident Evil franchise? Share it with us through the comments below.