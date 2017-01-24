Conor McGregor Update: Fight with Mayweather Could End McGregor's Career

Conor McGregor is surely one of a kind fighter with his energetic charisma and fighting stance that has never been combatted before. Now, after his fight with Alvarez, in which he won his 2nd championship belt, taunts from Floyd Mayweather came to light. The two are seen to have a great match up and will surely go down for history since both of them are legends. However, a source reveals that if such fight is to continue, McGregor could be seeing his last bout.

According to Yahoo, as much as it is very exciting to see a McGregor vs Mayweather, it would be definitely hit McGregor's career a fatal turn. In their article, it says that McGregor's bouts are certainly becoming big hits that the UFC needs to release much more money per fight. Even UFC President Dana White offered $25 million to both fighters since it will be a big event.

However, realistically seeing that McGregor could get as much as $75 million when the fight with Mayweather is done, that doesn't mean that he won't want to make a better paycheck. In that case, there would be no one in the UFC to be a good match up for McGregor when his possible fight with Mayweather is over.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is surely hot with boxing legends with Manny Pacquiao wanting to fight the former as The Sun reported. But Dana White came to saying that such fight won't happen. In his own words, he said that "Listen, I love Manny Pacquiao but I don't love Bob Arum." He said that he can save his money since they won't be talking and doing business with Arum.

Nonetheless, we are still looking forward for great match ups of McGregor to see his everlasting energy on press conference and in the cage.

