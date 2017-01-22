'Goosebumps 2' Update: Sequel Gets An Official Release Date

Sony is on a roll here following their movies slated for the 2018 release and one of them is Goosebumps. The 2015 first film made a name in the big screens after being able to hit $150 million mark revenue against a $50 million budget. The original film stars Jack Black as the author of the book. Now, the franchise could get bigger and starts with a sequel.

According to Coming Soon, Sony Pictures has set the release date of the sequel to January 26, 2018. The announcement of a sequel was done last year without a definite date but now, another year will be needed to see those monsters again coming out of a book. The director, Rob Letterman, and writer Darren Lemke are going to be back for more fun in the second film.

The first film has been a success following its release and there are more to follow since the Goosebumps series made have 62 books in entirety, giving a lot of ideas for the staff.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Movie Web indicated that the release on 2018 can be crucial for the film since Bad Boys For Life, the third Bad Boys film, The Maze Runner: Death Cure and Sherlock Gnomes are all opening with the range of the Goosebumps 2's theatrical release. Nonetheless, it is still expected that the film will perform better than the predecessor.

The Goosebumps series follow a teenager named Zach Cooper as he's moving with another city and meets a girl named Hannah. However, things get mysterious when Zach meets R.L. Stine, played by Jack Black, an author of the Goosebumps series which has monsters inside. These monsters have been release accidentally by Zach and it is his quest to lock them all up before things gets too late.

Stay tuned for more updates.

What are your thoughts on Goosebumps 2? Share it with us through the comments below.