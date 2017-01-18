“Justice League Part 2” Update: Villains that can be featured; Jeff Bridges as Darkseid

Warner Bros. is keeping up everything in schedule as they make their own cinematic universe with DC Extended Universe starting in collaboration of Earth's heroes in 'Justice League Part '1. Now, we know that 'Justice League Part 1' is coming up this year with Steppenwolf as the villain, but the studio is silent with the villain that Batman and his squad are facing in the second part.

According to Digital Trends, the villain for Part 1 of Justice League is Steppenwolf but what about the second adventure of the Justice League. Below are some of their speculations on the 'Justice League Part 2.'

Darkseid is the first name to appear on the list as fans know that Darkseid is the strongest villain in DC comics. Darkseid is said to be like Marvel's Thanos and could be a great villain. Meanwhile, Vandal Savage is also on the plate as he is an immortal which lived throughout the human race. He was featured in Justice League: Doom, an animated film that assembled a team to fight with the Justice League. Lastly is Crime Syndicate consisting of Ultrawoman, Superwoman, Johnny Quick, Owlman and Power Ring just like an ensemble to be a match to the superheroes.

On other news, Jeff Bridges is said to being considered as Darkseid in the reports of Cosmic Book News. The rumor started in Reddit about the possible casting. However, such casting is too early but still, Jeff Bridges would be a great villain with much CGI effects to take the role of Darkseid.

'Justice League' is an upcoming film directed by Zack Snyder and features Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher as the superheroes to save the day. The film is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017. Stay tuned for more updates.