“Avengers: Infinity War” Update: Peter Dinklage to take part in film

Marvel surely knows how to excite fans with their "Avengers: Infinity War" movie. The film will be a collaboration of all the superheroes involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has been abundantly casted with A- list stars and recent news include that a Game of Thrones actor is set to take part.

Avengers already has a stellar cast but the studio is still thinking to include Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones actor playing Tyrion Lannister, on the talks. According to GameSpot, Marvel's sequel to Avengers franchise, the Infinity War Part 1 and Part 2 may feature the HBO's Peter Dinklage. Dinklage has been said to be in early talks with the studio for a "key role" which is obviously not discussed. The studio didn't see the need to comment making the rumor susceptible to being a hoax. Nonetheless, if the actor is truly included in the film, guessing game is on whether he will be an enemy or a friend to the heroes.

Meanwhile, IGN reported that it is a maybe since the seventh season of "Game Of Thrones" is set to premier, indicating that the production has finished filming. Since the Avengers: Infinity War is set to take part on summer in Scotland, Dinklage is surely free to take on any projects during his vacancy including Avengers: Infinity War.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, these information is to be confirmed but other things are sure, that Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Josh Brolin will be reprising their roles in the movie with Zoe Saldana confirming that Gamora will make an appearance. On the other hand, Tom Holland teased that his Spider - Man has chances to appear.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to be released on May 4, 2018 with the Russo brothers directing.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War update? Leave your comments below.