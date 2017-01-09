“Slender Man” Movie: Film Gets A Director

Internet really did spawned many things including the infamous Slender Man. The tall, white, and wears a suit creep is now finally getting his very own movie as the urban legend tale spreads wide. Additionally, the project is moving one more step closer as the talks around includes that a director has finally agreed to take the helm.

According to Coming Soon, the once only a tale of urban legend has now a director in the name of Sylvain White. White is known for his Stomp the Yard and The Losers film which confused many on why would he take a horror film.

However, Cinema Blend revealed that the director has backgrounds on hair tingling genre as he directed some episodes of Sleepy Hollows, The Following and The Originals. With his involvement, it is surely to give rise to the creepy tall man luring kids into the forest a reality. The urban legend of Slender man was said to be created by Something Awful user Eric Knudsen in his attempt to win the 2009 Photoshop contest by editing photos of a creature lurking behind children in black and white photos.

Such mythology erupted widely as the Slender Man was portrayed by many during Halloween parties and as a tactic to scare kids. But, such portrayal eventually led to vicious outcome as in 2014, a stabbing incident happened involving two 12 year old kids luring their friend into the woods and killing her through 19 stab wounds.

It is still unknown how will the director take the Slender Man to a quite a story and what kind of plot he's going to make. Nonetheless, HBO just announced the anticipated documentary regarding the urban legend entitled Beware of Slenderman which is set to premiere on January 23, 2017.

What are your thoughts on a Slender Man movie? Leave us your comments below.