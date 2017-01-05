'Power Rangers' Movie Update: Bryan Cranston As Zordon Was Revealed

We may have seen the best of Bryan Cranston as the meth cooking king in the Breaking Bad as he portrayed Walter White also known as Heisenberg. But now, the Emmy Award winner is bound to make new things in the upcoming movie of Power Rangers as he takes the role of Zordon. Recently, a photo was released involving a cellphone shot of the actor in the suit of Zordon.

According to Nerdist, our first look at Cranston as the Power Rangers' mentor Zordon has come up in a blue head form. The image came from the Qualcomm booth at Consumer Electronics Show featuring a Power Ranger VR experience and luckily, one of the participants who got a shot snapped a photo from the screen which provided us with such spoiler alert. The image may have been blurry but for one thing is sure, the film is staying true with the original concept of Zordon.

Meanwhile, Movie Web provided further information since Bryan Cranston isn't just playing the voice of the character but he is playing the character as there was revelation of him in motion capture involved. In an interview, Cranston said "Yes, it's motion capture and it's a lot of CGI-work. The tenant of that storyline is that this a real person who is trapped in this etherworld and it becomes this in-the-wall so to speak of [the command center], He still has a heart and mind, but an agenda that he's got to get these five Power Rangers to defend the earth or else everyone they know will be killed. So, it's exciting."

Other than that, we know now that in this film Green Ranger is going rogue and Zordon is a former Red Ranger and the film might detail how he came into being imprisoned in the cave, million of years before the current setting.

For further details, stay tuned with us.