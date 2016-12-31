Two Men Imitating Conor McGregor Gets The Holiday Surprise Of Their Lives

For sure after handing Eddie Alvarez a devastating loss last month, people surely knows what Conor McGregor is capable of. As the reigning 2-division champion of Ultimate Fighting Championship, chances of your getting a look at him in personal on the streets could be less than nothing. And the chances gets less when you are imitating his moves while playing with your friend. However, if you are in street of Ireland, that type of encounter could be possible.

According to MMA Mania, during the holiday breaks, a video shared on Twitter by user Scampi Claus, showed us how two men fighting and mocking The Notorious gets the holiday surprise of their lives. While impersonating Conor McGregor with his moves on the octagon and kicks delivered, a black Cadillac Escalade slows up to a stop. Upon noticing the Escalade's roll down of window, one of the guys imitating McGregor talks to the driver and realizing that Conor McGregor is seated on the passenger's seat, much to their surprise.

People revealed that the incident happened in Dublin on Saturday, December 24, 2016 during the Christmas Eve. Upon seeing McGregor, the fans couldn't believe their eyes as they receive their early Christmas gift of having not only a photo, but video and fistbump with the champ. McGregor is seen on the video with his smiling and pointing to the camera indicating that he was maybe amused with the encounter to the two imitators.

The video is tweeted thousand of times with caption "Two lads mocking Conor McGregor on the streets of Dublin last night and this happens........" Conor McGregor is known worldwide as one of the top fighters right now on the UFC after handing Alvarez a knockout and getting his second belt. McGregor and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, are expecting to have their first child in the upcoming year.