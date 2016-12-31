"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released

2016 is the year of clowns terrorizing the streets after news during mid-year of people dressed as clowns trying to horrify people. However, such antics ended up early as many resolved to fight these clowns and even went to violence. But a nastier clown is coming and it is in the remake of Stephen King's It with Bill Skarsgard as the Pennywise the Clown. Now, photos of the upcoming film's villain rounded up online to put a scare in holidays.

According to Slash Film, even though Stephen King's It remake may had its issues in the early stage of production since Cary Fukunaga left the set, the film is continuing with Andres Muschietti. Inline with this, a new photo showing Pennywise the Clown's face have been released. In the photo, it can be seen the menacing eye stare of Pennywise to the viewers and much to what shall be expected in 2017.

Movie Web added that the remake of Pennywise the Clown's look is an homage to the previous eras but with an addition of evilness. Tom Woodruff Jr, creature character design and creature actor, dropped this photo on his Instagram and immediately shared by others.

The It remake is directed by Andres Muschietti, known for his Mama, with co-writer Gary Dauberman, who is famous for the Annabelle. The film is one of the two-part series planned for Stephen King's It franchise and focuses on terrorizing the "Loser's Club." The first film will focus on the children as they face Pennywise the Clown while the second film is set to the adult-version of the same characters as they tackle their fears. It is said to explore the lunar side of growing up and handling one's fear of the past.

Stephen King's "It" is set to hit theaters on September 8, 2017.

