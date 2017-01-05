'Hawkeye/ Black Widow' Collaboration Eyed By Jeremy Renner

Marvel has always been successful with every film that is included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Such is the Avengers and each superhero in the ensemble has been given their own solo film except for two, Hawkeye and Black Widow. Now, if you are one of the many fans that those highly skilled duo has, you are not alone in thinking that a Hawkeye/ Black Widow film could be a great film.

According to Comic Book, Jeremy Renner, playing Clint Barton also known as Hawkeye in Avengers, have expressed his concern regarding the possible film starring his own character and in partnership with Black Widow. In his own words, "I always thought it would make sense early on to do a Hawkeye/Widow movie because they're quite similar - they don't have powers, have high skill sets, and have history together, but I don't think there are any discussions about that happening." Renner added that "I'd love to do it though."

Hawkeye and Black Widow have been in the Avengers film for so long and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but still, many are questioning why there hasn't been a single film regarding their history and how they might have acquired such accuracy and great skills.

Cosmic Book News added that even though they are not having their own films, they are still aimed to take part in Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Part 2 set to release in the next couple of years. Renner said that they have been shooting in London and is doing some back to back shots in Atlanta. The page added that it would be good if Kevin Paige and the Marvel studios could contemplate more regarding the possibility of the solo films for Hawkeye and Black Widow, which is really interesting since they do not have super powers and much like Batman.

Nonetheless, stay tuned for more updates and Avengers: Infinity War drops on May 4, 2018.

What are your thoughts regarding a Hawkeye/ Black Widow film? Share it with us through the comments below.