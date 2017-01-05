Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017

'Kong: Skull Island' Update: Concept Art Reveals Bigger Kong On Fire

By Robert Gonzales (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 05, 2017 10:45 AM EST
Actor Jordan Vogt-Roberts attends SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic-Con 2016 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California.

Actor Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Following Godzilla, another giant creature is climbing its way back to the theaters with the lead of Jordan Vogt-Roberts. King Kong is now slated to return to the big screen and the production team surely wants viewers to be filled with excitement as they released the newest concept art of King Kong in a land filled with fire.

According to Screen Crush, the latest concept art for the Kong: Skull Island shows the ape running toward a wall of great fire while soldiers are seen in the foreground. If such scene is on the trailer, the production team can only expect that the film will be a success as many are really looking forward to new antics of the giant ape. The film was released by Empire and if such thing is in the film, does this mean that there would be burnt marks for King Kong?

Meanwhile, in other related news, director Jordan Vogt - Roberts shared some information regarding the initial plans for the Kong: Skull Island, Slash Film reported.

In an interview, Vogt - Roberts said that "the script I first read took place in 1917. But when I started talking to the Legendary guys, I was thinking, 'What weird King Kong movie would want I want to see?" With this, Vogt- Roberts decided to take the Vietname War connection to the people of the studio but much to his surprise, the Legendary took up his plan and proceed to the movie.It turns out that the plan is to set up with 1917 prior to Vietnam War but certainly, people will still pitch up either of the two if it is promised to be as good as the Godzilla.

Anyway, Kong: Skull Island is set to premier in March 10, 2017 and is one of the founding films for Legendary's take on a monsters franchise just like Marvel's.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Kong: Skull Island film? Share it with us through the comments below.

