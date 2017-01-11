"Ghost In The Shell" Update: Original Anime Film Set To Hit Theaters In February

For the past decade, theaters are bombarded with films coming from live-action genre of anime adaptations. Now, the latest would be the Ghost in the Shell with Scarlet Johansson as the lead, Motoko Kusanagi. With this, the original anime film released in 1995 is making a comeback this February in theaters.

According to Slash Film, even if its two and a half month before the live action Ghost in the Shell releases in big theaters worldwide, Lionsgate and Funimation have recently announced that they are planning to re-release the original anime film for two nights. The 1995 film directed by Mamoru Oshii will be shown in US theaters for two nights with English dubbed and subbed. The subtitled version is said to hit on February 7 while the dubbed version is on February 8.

Movie Web added that following the release of original film in 1995, it was viewed as one of the film that is ahead of its time and therefore, becoming a pop cultural phenomenon with artificial intelligence advancements. The film went on to become top on billboard video sales with more than one and half million copies. The founder of Funimation had a word regarding this saying that "Ghost in the Shell is truly a seminal work in anime cinema and it helped firmly establish a market for the genre with U.S. movie audiences."

Ghost in the Shell features a cybergenetic government agent, Motoko Kusanagi, and the Internal Bureau of Investigations in pursuit of an enemy who has the capability to destroy and infiltrate human hosts using a virus. With her fellow agents, Kusanagi, will be played by Scarlett Johansson, has the mission to stop the entity.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Ghost in the Shell live action film? Share it with us through the comments below.