'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director Wants To Make A Movie About 'Moon Knight'

James Gunn did give us "Guardians of the Galaxy and many have been fascinated with the characters and the editing of it that they will surely look forward for the upcoming sequel. Now, since he is a big influence in Marvel studios, someone asked if he is up for another film that will involve a mentally unstable character, Moon Knight, and the director provided some interesting answers.

According to Newsarama, being an idea man, James Gunn latest concept movie is the Moon Knight character to be delivered on to the big screens. The director revealed this in his tweet saying "Oh my God I love Moon Knight & I have a great idea for a movie, I just wish I had the time." With this tweet, many are expecting that Gunn could have pitch the film to the Marvel executives but to dismay of many, he simply doesn't have time for directing another wide scale film such as Moon Knight.

Meanwhile, Cinema Blend revealed some things about Moon Knight. In their article, they analogously compared DC's Batman to Moon Knight due to dark nature, twisted vigilante that is skilled with Special Forces training and an arsenal of weapon. The character's back story is said to be cruel and violent which the Marvel franchise wouldn't need for the moment due to success of their light and funny take to the Marvel heroes. Nonetheless, even if James Gunn could not direct the Moon Knight, it was suggested that the Moon Knight, having a darker nature, could be fused with Netflix's Defenders. This is one serious suggestion after seeing what they've done with Daredevil, specially the action scenes.

Advertisement

Lastly, fans are still hoping that even if Gunn couldn't do the film, he may take part of it to ensure the film's success. Gunn has finished directing the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and is set to be released on May 18, 2017.

What are your thoughts on a Moon Knight film? Share it with us through the comments below.